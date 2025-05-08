EBRD funds Żabka’s green transition in Poland and Romania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has subscribed for 140 million Polish zloty in the first sustainability-linked bond issued by Poland’s Żabka Group, as part of a broader PLN 1 billion issuance, Trend reports.

The bonds will be traded on the Catalyst Alternative Trading System operated by the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Under its sustainability-linked bond framework, Żabka has committed to reducing the share of virgin plastic in own-brand packaging by 38% and increasing sales of own-brand food products that support a sustainable lifestyle. The company has also agreed to cut its carbon footprint by at least 40% by 2028 under a Framework Agreement with the EBRD.

The EBRD’s investment will support Żabka’s operational costs and capital expenditures in Poland and Romania, where the retailer expanded in 2024 with the introduction of its Froo brand.

Żabka Group operates over 11,000 stores in Poland through a franchise model and has adopted an environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy since 2021, which includes science-based emissions reduction targets.

The EBRD has been working with Żabka Group since 2017 as both a shareholder and lender. To date, the Bank has invested nearly €16 billion in Poland across 560 projects, including a record 1.43 billion euros in 2024.