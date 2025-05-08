TBC Bank Uzbekistan reaps impressive financial results in 1Q2025
TBC Bank Group PLC has reported strong unaudited IFRS results for Q1 2025, driven by the rapid growth of its Uzbekistan-based digital ecosystem. With 20 million unique users, TBC Uzbekistan continues to lead the region’s digital banking sector, significantly contributing to the Group’s performance.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy