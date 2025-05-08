Kazakhstan set to boost gold mining owing to new multibillion-dollar projects

Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan plans several new gold mining projects between 2025 and 2028, with significant investments aimed at boosting the country's gold production capacity. These projects are expected to create thousands of jobs and further strengthen Kazakhstan’s position in the global precious metals market, thanks to its rich resource base. Over the past decade, numerous projects have already been completed, expanding mining and processing capacity and generating additional employment. The largest investments are focused on the construction of gold extraction plants in key regions, such as Akmola and Karaganda.

