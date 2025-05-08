Iran sets forth major investment initiative for oil and gas expansion
Photo: Mohsen Paknejad / Telegram
Iran plans to invest $10 billion in its oil and gas sector from March 2025 to March 2026, focusing on increasing crude oil production by 250,000 barrels per day, boosting gas production by 30 million cubic meters daily.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy