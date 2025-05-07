ADB set to find best ways to reduce cost of green transformation - VP Yingming Yang

MILAN, Italy, May 7. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is set to find the best ways to reduce the cost of green transformation, Yingming Yang, ADB Vice-President for South, Central and West Asia, said during the closing session of the 58th ADB Annual Meeting, Trend’s special correspondent reports from Milan.

“I feel the demand for regional connectivity has become stronger. We will strive to meet the aspirations for green and digital regional cooperation. We are going to mainstream digital technology into regional connectivity, like promoting smart transport and smart energy connectivity.

We will continue to strengthen our efforts in leveraging digital technology for trade facilitation and for creating more opportunities in trading in digital services. Because digital trade will become the new engine of global growth. We are going to find the best ways to reduce the cost of green transformation and meanwhile promote a balanced delivery of the climate and development objectives,” he said.

Yang noted that ADB is going to support some major regional projects of connectivity, so that smaller economies can transform their abundant hydro resources into national economic growth and job creation.