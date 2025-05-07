Kazakhstan quashes oil output rumors, reaffirms OPEC+ alliance

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy has responded to media reports suggesting that possible adjustments to the country's oil production levels are the result of external pressure. The Ministry strongly denied these claims, emphasizing that Kazakhstan remains committed to the OPEC+ agreement. It reaffirmed the importance of cooperation within the OPEC+ framework as a key tool for maintaining stability in the global oil market and confirmed that the country will continue to meet all its obligations under the agreement.

