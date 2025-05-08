Azerbaijan’s plastic imports surpass exports by notable margin in 1Q2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 70,000 tons of plastic and plastic products worth $126.6 million, marking a 5.7 percent increase in value and a 2.5 percent increase in volume compared to last year. These imports made up about 2.24 percent of the country’s total imports.

