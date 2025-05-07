Azerbaijani academic clinches coveted position among top global scholars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7.​ Nazim Muradov, a PhD at the University of Central Florida and a special projects researcher at the Florida Solar Energy Center (FSEC), has ranked among the top "2024 Highly Rated Scholars" list of the world's leading scientific analytics platform ScholarGPS, a source in the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

His productive scientific activity and contributions in this field led to a high rating.

Muradov has been a special projects researcher at the FSEC, one of the leading research centers in the field of hydrogen research, since 1992. As a member of the NASA research team, he participated in the development of a unique hydrogen sensor that was successfully tested during the "Space Shuttle Endeavour" mission. The team represented by the outstanding scientist was awarded the R&D100 award.

“I am greatly honored to have earned the title of Highly Ranked Scholar,” says Muradov.

“I consider it a testament to the high appreciation of the scientific merit and high quality of the research work conducted at FSEC over the years, particularly in the field of hydrogen energy and technology.”

Since the mid-1980s, FSEC has been one of the leading research centers actively involved in all aspects of hydrogen research: production, storage, and utilization. Muradov joined FSEC in 1990, and his main areas of research have included thermocatalytic and photocatalytic hydrogen production systems, solar-powered water-splitting cycles, advanced biofuels, fossil fuel decarbonization, hydrogen sensors, and radiant detoxification of hazardous wastes.

ScholarGPS is the premier online source for the analysis of scholarly activity. The platform provides the first fully quantitative rankings of all scholars, research institutions, universities, and academic programs worldwide. In addition to providing these unique rankings, ScholarGPS provides detailed profiles for each of over 30 million scholars and 120,000 research institutions, including over 24,000 academic institutions in more than 200 countries.

Nazim Muradov was awarded the "Taraggi" medal in 2023.

Further details about the achievements of the Azerbaijani scholar can be seen here:

https://blog.energyresearch.ucf.edu/2025/04/scholargps-names-fsec-ucf-researcher-muradov-as-highly-ranked-scholar/

