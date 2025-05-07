Uzbekistan, Poland review Afghanistan-related concerns

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 7. Uzbekistan and Poland have held high-level talks to strengthen cooperation on Afghan-related matters, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The meeting took place between the Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan, Ismatulla Irgashev, and the Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland for Afghanistan, Witold Sobkow. Also participating was Marek Całka, Deputy Director of the Eastern Department of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

During the discussions, the parties addressed key issues of bilateral cooperation concerning Afghanistan and explored prospects for deepening Uzbek-Polish engagement aimed at promoting regional stability and security.

Both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to maintaining a regular, systemic, and constructive dialogue on the Afghan peace process and agreed to continue consultations on a consistent basis.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel