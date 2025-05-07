Uzbekistan, Qatar’s Ali Bin Ali explore investment opportunities in trade and hospitality

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 7. Shokhrukh Gulamov, the Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, met with Iftikhar Ahmad, Chief Financial Officer of Ali Bin Ali Holding, to discuss potential areas for expanding bilateral cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the company’s management praised Uzbekistan’s favorable business climate and expressed a strong interest in enhancing its operations in the region through new, mutually beneficial initiatives.

As a result of the discussions, both sides agreed to explore practical mechanisms for future collaboration in key areas, including hospitality, trade, and the importation of international brands. This marks a promising step toward strengthening ties between Uzbekistan and one of the leading players in the Middle Eastern business landscape.

Ali Bin Ali Holding, founded in 1945 in Doha, Qatar, is a prominent multi-sector conglomerate with interests spanning retail, hospitality, branded goods, entertainment, real estate, logistics, and industry. As of 2024, the company boasts a capital of USD 5 billion and a workforce of approximately 5,000 employees.

