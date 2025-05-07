President Donald Trump calls India’s attack on Pakistan “a shame”

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. U.S. President Donald Trump described India’s attack on Pakistan as “a shame”, Trend reports.

“It is a shame. We just heard about it as we were walking into the Oval [Office]. I guess people knew something was going to happen, based on a little bit of the past.

“They’ve been fighting for a long time—many, many decades. And centuries, actually, if you think about it. I hope it ends very quickly,” he said at a briefing.

India had already launched missile strikes on three Pakistani cities. The attacks targeted Bahawalpur in Punjab province, as well as the cities of Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Azad Kashmir.

Earlier, Pakistan announced it was closing its airspace to all flights for 48 hours.