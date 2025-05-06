Azerbaijan’s ASCO reviews waste transfer for recycling in 1Q2025

In the first quarter of 2025, different types of waste were collected and transferred for recycling from vessels of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) to certified organizations equipped with experienced specialists and the necessary technical resources. The highest volume accounted for domestic wastewater (24,089 cubic meters). Additionally, the waste was transferred from ASCO's coastal facilities to designated disposal or processing sites.

