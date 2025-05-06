Vietnam looks to land big in Kazakhstan’s airport sector

Vietnamese company SOVICO Group plans to acquire or manage a Kazakh airport to support its recent expansion in the country. The move follows its purchase of the airline Qazaq Air. Kazakhstan and Vietnam are strengthening economic ties, with growing interest in industrial cooperation. Officials highlight Vietnam’s advanced infrastructure and express a desire to learn from its development model. A high-level meeting between the Kazakh President and the Vietnamese Communist Party leader also focused on boosting trade and humanitarian collaboration.

