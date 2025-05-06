Iran set to launch direct flights linking Tehran, Tabriz and Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6.​ Organization of direct flights from Tehran and Tabriz to Baku and vice versa is planned in the near future, Advisor to the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Director of the Center for International Affairs of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development Amin Taraffo told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, it has been decided that Tehran-Baku flights will be organized four days a week, and Tabriz-Baku flights will be organized two days a week.

The official noted that the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran is currently holding discussions with relevant Azerbaijani agencies and experts are working on the early opening of these flights.

As many as 54 civilian airports are operating in Iran, of which 14 are international airports. Iranian airports handle an average of 30 million passengers annually.

