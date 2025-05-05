Azerbaijani companies to participate in official purchases and sales in Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ Important trade-oriented documents were signed today, said Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev to reporters on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, at the same time, the document signed by Azerbaijan's KOBIA (Small and Medium Business Development Agency) and the Belarusian Commodity Exchange is also of particular importance.

He mentioned that this exchange is the only unified platform for state procurement and other important purchases by the Belarusian state.

"Through KOBIA and with the support of AZPROMO, we believe that our companies will be able to participate in tenders and large purchases held in Barus. This is a practical step and will greatly contribute to the growth of bilateral trade relations," Abdullayev added.

AZPROMO was founded in 2003 by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan to facilitate foreign investment in the non-oil industry and promote exports of non-oil products. The agency's primary objective is to enhance the nation's economy by soliciting international investment and fostering exports in the non-oil sector. To date, the agency has conducted 33 export trips to international destinations under the "Made in Azerbaijan" initiative.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel