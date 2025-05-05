Azerbaijan intends to deepen strategic cooperation with Belarus - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ Azerbaijan is committed to further strengthening its mutually beneficial cooperation with Belarus, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at an expanded meeting with the visiting Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Aleksandr Turchin, Trend reports.

“Today, we held very constructive and detailed talks on the most important aspects of our cooperation. We have reached a consensus on intensifying our efforts to implement the agreements and directives of our heads of state through our respective governments.

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Aleksandr Lukashenko, the Azerbaijan-Belarus partnership is evolving across all sectors and taking on a truly comprehensive form.

The exchange of visits and high-level meetings, along with the agreements reached and documents signed, are significantly enhancing our productive joint initiatives," Asadov said.

