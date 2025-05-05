EU, Iran reignite dialogue to defuse regional tensions, address nuclear dispute

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas held talks with Iranian FM Seyyed Abbas Araghchi to stress EU support for diplomacy on the nuclear issue and regional de-escalation, the publication of EU's official on X said, Trend reports.

''I called on Iran to stop military support to Russia and raised concerns over detained EU citizens and human rights.

EU-Iran ties hinge on progress in all areas, '' the publication reads.