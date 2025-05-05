Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
EU, Iran reignite dialogue to defuse regional tensions, address nuclear dispute

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas held talks with Iranian FM Seyyed Abbas Araghchi to stress EU support for diplomacy on the nuclear issue and regional de-escalation, the publication of EU's official on X said, Trend reports.

''I called on Iran to stop military support to Russia and raised concerns over detained EU citizens and human rights.

EU-Iran ties hinge on progress in all areas, '' the publication reads.

