Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 5

Iran Materials 5 May 2025 10:32 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 5, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, the value of 46 currencies increased compared to May 4.

As for CBI, $1 equals 540,968 rials, and one euro is 606,190 rials, while on May 4, one euro was 606,190 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 5

Rial on May 4

1 US dollar

USD

540,968

536,448

1 British pound

GBP

718,134

711,956

1 Swiss franc

CHF

654,176

647,796

1 Swedish króna

SEK

56,047

55,558

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

51,970

51,520

1 Danish krone

DKK

81,925

81,267

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,400

6,346

1 UAE Dirham

AED

147,302

146,072

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,759,436

1,743,691

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

192,505

190,928

100 Japanese yens

JPY

373,561

370,097

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

69,801

69,216

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,404,851

1,393,020

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

390,668

388,194

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

321,788

318,986

1 South African rand

ZAR

29,409

29,164

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,026

13,915

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,537

6,483

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

148,618

147,376

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

41,288

40,941

1 Syrian pound

SYP

42

41

1 Australian dollar

AUD

347,853

345,714

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

144,258

143,053

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,438,745

1,426,723

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

416,419

413,151

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

443,799

440,486

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,070

17,912

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

258

255

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

399,828

396,462

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

99,083

98,232

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

74,402

73,781

100 Thai baht

THB

1,632,548

1,619,094

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

126,970

125,896

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

386,668

383,034

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

763,001

756,626

1 euro

EUR

611,168

606,190

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

104,756

103,868

1 Georgian lari

GEL

196,837

195,192

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

32,777

32,560

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,636

7,560

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

165,080

163,790

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

318,216

315,558

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

971,974

963,935

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,081

51,834

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

154,703

153,410

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,193

6,127

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 802,518 rials and $1 costs 710,339 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 780,659 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 690,991 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 859,000–862,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 971,000–974,000 rials.

