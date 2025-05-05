Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 5, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, the value of 46 currencies increased compared to May 4.

As for CBI, $1 equals 540,968 rials, and one euro is 606,190 rials, while on May 4, one euro was 606,190 rials.

Currency Rial on May 5 Rial on May 4 1 US dollar USD 540,968 536,448 1 British pound GBP 718,134 711,956 1 Swiss franc CHF 654,176 647,796 1 Swedish króna SEK 56,047 55,558 1 Norwegian krone NOK 51,970 51,520 1 Danish krone DKK 81,925 81,267 1 Indian rupee INR 6,400 6,346 1 UAE Dirham AED 147,302 146,072 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,759,436 1,743,691 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 192,505 190,928 100 Japanese yens JPY 373,561 370,097 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 69,801 69,216 1 Omani rial OMR 1,404,851 1,393,020 1 Canadian dollar CAD 390,668 388,194 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 321,788 318,986 1 South African rand ZAR 29,409 29,164 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,026 13,915 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,537 6,483 1 Qatari riyal QAR 148,618 147,376 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 41,288 40,941 1 Syrian pound SYP 42 41 1 Australian dollar AUD 347,853 345,714 1 Saudi riyal SAR 144,258 143,053 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,438,745 1,426,723 1 Singapore dollar SGD 416,419 413,151 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 443,799 440,486 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,070 17,912 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 258 255 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 399,828 396,462 1 Libyan dinar LYD 99,083 98,232 1 Chinese yuan CNY 74,402 73,781 100 Thai baht THB 1,632,548 1,619,094 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 126,970 125,896 1,000 South Korean won KRW 386,668 383,034 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 763,001 756,626 1 euro EUR 611,168 606,190 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 104,756 103,868 1 Georgian lari GEL 196,837 195,192 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 32,777 32,560 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,636 7,560 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 165,080 163,790 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 318,216 315,558 100 Philippine pesos PHP 971,974 963,935 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,081 51,834 1 Turkmen manat TMT 154,703 153,410 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,193 6,127

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 802,518 rials and $1 costs 710,339 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 780,659 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 690,991 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 859,000–862,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 971,000–974,000 rials.

