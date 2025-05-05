Kazakhstan's Atyrau region expands petrochemical industry with new major projects
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Several major petrochemical projects are underway in Kazakhstan's Atyrau region, including plants for producing polypropylene, polyethylene, butadiene, and terephthalic acid. These initiatives are part of efforts to boost the region's chemical industry, with significant progress in production and construction. The chemical output has seen a noticeable increase, highlighting the sector's growth.
