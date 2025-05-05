IMF upgrades Turkmenistan’s GDP forecast for 2025-26

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 5. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) anticipates that Turkmenistan's real GDP growth will reach 2.3 percent in 2025 and 2026, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, the forecast for April remains consistent with the projections made in October 2024.

However, according to IMF experts, Turkmenistan continues to experience inflation rates above target. Inflation in Turkmenistan rose to 4.8 percent, driven by external price pressures.

Overall, in its recent outlook, the IMF forecasts GDP growth for the Central Asia region at 4.9 percent in 2025 and 4.3 percent in 2026, both 0.4 percentage points higher than its October 2024 estimates. Growth is expected to ease gradually from 5.4 percent in 2024 but remain above pre-pandemic averages.