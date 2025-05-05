Kazakhstan sees notable growth in chemical and oil sectors in 2024

Kazakhstan's Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektenov, reported significant growth in the chemical and oil and gas chemical sectors. He emphasized the strategic importance of developing these industries for economic diversification and competitiveness. The chemical industry supports the growth of sectors like agriculture, mining, metallurgy, and construction, with strong export performance and ongoing positive trends in the early part of the year.

