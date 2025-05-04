Running against the wind in Baku is a unique challenge - Ukrainian silver medalist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Running against the wind in Baku is a challenge of its own, Ukrainian athlete Vitaliy Shafar told Trend.

“I’ve been running marathons for 25 years, but this is my first time in Baku after coming from Kyiv - it's a stunning city. I’ve never raced in such strong wind before. It’s a unique kind of extreme,” he said at the finish line.

The Baku Marathon 2025 was held today at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, with runners setting off from State Flag Square.

This year’s event, held under the slogan “Conquer the Wind”, saw a record turnout of around 28,000 participants. The marathon covers a 21-kilometer course.