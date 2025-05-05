The Netherlands calls on ADB to maintain strong momentum in mobilizing private capital

MILAN, Italy, May 5. The Netherlands calls on the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to maintain strong momentum in mobilizing private capital, Jérome Larosch, Temporary Alternate Governor of the ADB from the Netherlands, said, addressing the business session of ADB Governors, Trend's special correspondent reports from Milan.

“To enhance the bank’s impact, we would like to highlight three key recommendations:

First, we encourage ADB to maintain strong momentum in mobilizing private capital, particularly in markets with significant development needs. Expanding private sector involvement is crucial for bridging financing gaps, supporting economic resilience, and fostering inclusive growth, ultimately contributing to the achievement of the SDGs,” he said.

Larosch noted that secondly, in turbulent times, it is essential for ADB to stay aligned with its core values, ensuring governance practices reflect its commitment to inclusivity, transparency, and sustainability.

“While adapting to the evolving needs of its members, ADB must uphold its principles, maintaining ethical governance and strategic integrity. This will preserve stakeholder trust and support while enhancing the bank's impact on global challenges, including climate change, and ensuring alignment with international agreements such as the Paris Agreement,” said the governor from the Netherlands.

Lastly, Larosch said accountability must remain a central focus.

“The Netherlands strongly emphasizes the importance of a thorough and effective implementation of the review and enhancement of the Accountability Mechanism, to ensure that affected communities have better access to effective and accessible remedies. This is vital for maintaining trust, credibility, and protecting human rights in development in the region,” he added.