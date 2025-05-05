Azerbaijan to contribute $2 million towards Asian Development Fund 14

MILAN, Italy, May 5. Azerbaijan will contribute a total of $2 million towards Asian Development Fund (ADF) 14, Sahil Babayev, ADB governor from Azerbaijan, finance minister, said, in his address to the business session of ADB Governors, Trend’s special correspondent reports from Milan.

“I would like to stress the crucial role the Asian Development Fund (ADF) plays in fighting against climate change and supporting the region’s poorest and most vulnerable countries. It provides the necessary financial resources needed to address pressing environmental challenges,” he said.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan supports activities of ADF, recognizing its importance in addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development across the region.

“And to this end, I would like to inform the Board of Governors that we have taken necessary steps to contribute a total of $2 million towards ADF 14,” the minister.