Kazakhstan lays out volume of unprocessed raw materials in its chemical exports

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is sending a good chunk of its chemical raw materials out the door without giving them the once-over, which puts a damper on cranking out more intricate and valuable products. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the need to boost processing capabilities and attract private investment in advanced technologies. He noted continued growth in the chemical sector and highlighted a major production facility in the Atyrau region as a key example of industrial potential.

