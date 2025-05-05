Kazakhstan lays out volume of unprocessed raw materials in its chemical exports
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan is sending a good chunk of its chemical raw materials out the door without giving them the once-over, which puts a damper on cranking out more intricate and valuable products. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the need to boost processing capabilities and attract private investment in advanced technologies. He noted continued growth in the chemical sector and highlighted a major production facility in the Atyrau region as a key example of industrial potential.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy