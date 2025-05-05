Moroccan Princess pays tribute at Martyrs' Lane in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ Princess Lalla Hasnaa of the Kingdom of Morocco visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku on Monday, Trend reports.

The Princess paid tribute to the Azerbaijani martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

She subsequently engaged in an expansive visual assessment of Baku and received a comprehensive briefing on the historical significance of the Alley of Martyrs, alongside an overview of the urban redevelopment initiatives within the city.

