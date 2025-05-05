Azerbaijani State Customs Committee exceeds forecast in budget revenues for 4M2025
During the first four months of 2025, Azerbaijani state budget revenues through the State Customs Committee exceeded the forecast by 37.9 million manat ($22.3 million), or 1.9 percent. The revenues reached 2.06 billion manat ($1.22 billion).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy