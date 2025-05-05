UK wants to see ADB to take more pre-emptive action ahead of crises

MILAN, Italy, May 5. The UK wants to see more pre-emptive action from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) ahead of crises, for example: pre-arranged finance; support for resilient infrastructure; and disease surveillance, Catherine West, Alternate Governor of ADB from the UK, said, addressing the business session of ADB Governors, Trend’s special correspondent reports from Milan.

“We want to see a better, bigger and more effective bank to help unlock more finance for tackling climate change and poverty, and to accelerate progress toward the UN’s Sustainable

Development Goals. ADB has demonstrated innovation through its Capital Adequacy Framework review and unlocked $10 billion in financing each year until 2030,” she said.

West noted that the UK welcomes the ambitious plan for utilising this additional capital over the coming years.

“To solidify ADB’s leadership and client-

oriented approach, we look forward to seeing how the bank can mobilise more capital from private

markets, whilst maintaining its commitment to existing targets. ADB must not

lose focus on targets that have been agreed by the Board. We expect ADB to remain focused on

implementation of agreed strategies, including the following priorities: First, fragility. Tackling poverty and addressing global food security remain key priorities for the UK government, and we support the bank’s focus on these in the region’s most vulnerable countries where extreme poverty is most concentrated. Secondly, climate and nature, third, private capital mobilisation, fourth, institutional reform and efficiency,” she said.