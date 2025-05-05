Turkmenistan, UAE’s Etihad Rail move to strengthen transport, logistics links

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 5. Turkmenistan and Etihad Rail, the national railway operator of the United Arab Emirates, have held discussions on enhancing cooperation in transport and logistics, with a focus on joint infrastructure projects, Trend reports.

The talks took place in Ashgabat, during a meeting between Mammethan Chakiyev, Director General of the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, UAE’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al Hameli, and a delegation from Etihad Rail.

On the same day, Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with Tariq Mohammed Al Falahi, Executive Director of International Relations at Etihad Rail, to explore further opportunities for collaboration in railway, maritime, and air transport, as well as port infrastructure. The discussions emphasized strengthening bilateral and multilateral transport and communication links between the two countries.

Etihad Rail is the UAE’s national railway project aimed at creating a modern, sustainable, and efficient transport network that connects all seven emirates and extends beyond the country’s borders.