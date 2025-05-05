Azerbaijan's Istisu mineral water enters Belarussian market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Azerbaijani mineral water Istisu will soon appear on the market of Belarus, said Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Trend reports.

He made the announcement at the Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum in Baku.

“A contract has already been signed for supply of Istisu mineral water to Belarus. The products have been sent for laboratory tests and we expect to start regular exports soon,” he said.

Abdullayev emphasized that Istisu's entry into the foreign market is of special importance: “Export of Istisu mineral water is not just a trade project for us, but a symbol of revival of the liberated territories.”