ADB amending its Charter for first time to remove lending limitation - Masato Kanda

MILAN, Italy, May 5. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is amending its Charter for the first time to remove the lending limitation, said ADBA President Masato Kanda, addressing the business session of Governors, Trend’s special correspondent reports from Milan.

He noted that this is essential for ADB to support the priorities in the most efficient and effective way possible.

“ADB will continue its reform efforts to optimize human resources, streamline processes, and enhance the efficiency of budget utilization. We are also advancing operational agility, by decentralizing our operations to deliver more tailored and effective solutions for our clients. We will continue to explore and implement measures to further augment our lending capacity and ensure ADB’s financial sustainability,” said Kanda.

He pointed out that the ADB will scale up its operations with increased strategic focus in areas like resilience and adaptation, private sector development, regional cooperation, and digital transformation.

“These priorities reflect the region’s most pressing and complex development challenges. Our financing, knowledge, and advisory support will help to drive growth through jobs and human development,” he explained.