Court discloses evidence of Serzh Sargsyan and Movses Hakobyan’s involvement in occupation of Azerbaijani territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ The Baku Military Court today reviewed newly presented video evidence in the ongoing trial related to the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district, Trend reports.

The footage, filmed by Armenian forces in April 1993, depicts a group of armed servicemen in the Khojavend district, which was then under Armenian military occupation. Among those featured in the video are Serzh Sargsyan, who later served as President of Armenia from 2008 to 2018, and David Ishkhanyan, currently standing trial.

During court proceedings, the Armenian-language video was translated, revealing that Sargsyan had visited the area to inspect military units. In the footage, Monte Melkonyan is seen reporting directly to Sargsyan, who states: “We are not talking about stopping the fire right now. We are talking about offensive operations and capturing more territory.”

Sargsyan is also shown touring the area and engaging in discussions with Ishkhanyan, who provides updates on military operations in the Aghdam district, specifically the Abdal-Gulabli direction. Their conversations touch on operational conditions, troop logistics, and supply lines.

The video concludes with Sargsyan briefly addressing soldiers on the ground.

Following the screening, prosecutors questioned David Ishkhanyan about the video. He confirmed his recollection of the footage and explained the context of Sargsyan’s visit: “They came to my battalion. They were familiarizing themselves with the situation at the battalion’s positions.”

Ishkhanyan identified several individuals in the video, including Serzh Sargsyan, Monte Melkonyan, and Movses Hakobyan—Melkonyan’s deputy at the time and later Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces. He also mentioned Aramayiz Karapetyan, his former Chief of Staff.

The trial of Armenian nationals accused of war crimes, terrorism, preparation of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws of war, and financing of terrorism is ongoing.