Hungarian ambassador weighs ties with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Strong ties were established between Azerbaijan and Hungary, the Hungarian Ambassador Tamás Torma told reporters on the sidelines of the international conference “Azerbaijan's pharmaceutical industry: yesterday, today, tomorrow” in Baku, Trend reports.

"This partnership is felt at every level — I hear it in every conversation with the citizens of Azerbaijan. Our relations are truly strong and friendly, and the pharmaceutical sector clearly reflects this multifaceted connection," said the ambassador.

He pointed out that it was the Hungarian pharmaceutical company that first supplied medicines to independent Azerbaijan in 1993. Besides, the company Gedeon Richter was the first to open its representative office in the country.

"I'm proud that the Hungarian Egis company once provided medications for the needs of the Azerbaijani society and military personnel during the Karabakh war," Torma mentioned.

The diplomat also emphasized that the current conference was unique in its format. One of the key areas was the development of cooperation with the company Pannon Pharma, which unites small and medium-sized Hungarian pharmaceutical enterprises that engage not only in manufacturing but also in scientific research.

"This model of interaction between small and medium-sized businesses is particularly interesting. Currently, Scandens Pharmaceuticals, Azerbaijan Medical University, Pannon Pharma, and the University of Pécs — one of Hungary's oldest universities with a history of over 650 years — are planning to launch a joint educational program to train specialists for the pharmaceutical industry," the ambassador added.

