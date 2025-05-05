KazMunayGas unleashes major polyethylene production boost in Kazakhstan

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

On May 5, Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of KazMunayGas, announced the launch of a polyethylene production plant project in Kazakhstan, with an estimated cost of $11 billion. The project also includes two infrastructure initiatives: a gas separation complex and main pipelines. Khasenov confirmed that all investment decisions have been made, thanks to government support. However, funding for the gas separation complex is still under discussion with the Development Bank of Kazakhstan.

