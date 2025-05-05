President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for restoration of Imam Mosque in Amirjan settlement

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5.​ Azerbaijan has allocated funds for the restoration and renovation of the Imam Mosque located in the Amirjan settlement of the Surakhani district in Baku, Trend reports.

The decision was formalized through a decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, 600,000 manat ($352,941) will be allocated from the Presidential Reserve Fund, as outlined in the state budget for the year 2025, to the State Committee for Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the restoration works at the Imam Mosque. The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan is responsible for ensuring the allocation of these funds, while the Cabinet of Ministers will address any related matters arising from this decree.

