KazMunayGas sets sights on gas sector expansion with strategic roadmap

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 5. KazMunayGas (KMG) is implementing an ambitious gas strategy for the period 2024–2030, aimed at significantly increasing natural gas production and processing in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

This information is outlined in KMG’s latest company report.

"The plan is to increase gas production from the current 3.2 billion cubic meters to 8.9 billion cubic meters per year. To achieve this, the Company intends to develop gas infrastructure, modernize gas processing plants, and create a unified gas accounting system. One of the key objectives is also to boost the volume of associated gas processed into commercial and liquefied natural gas," the company stated.

KMG also noted that a detailed action plan was developed in 2024, which includes geological exploration of new fields and the construction of necessary facilities.

To stimulate gas production and improve the profitability of gas extraction and processing projects, new pricing mechanisms have been introduced, taking into account both domestic and export gas prices. Additionally, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy has supported KMG’s proposals to raise prices for commercial gas.