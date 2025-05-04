ADB launching $150M Natural Capital Fund - Masato Kanda

MILAN, Italy, May 4. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is launching a $150 million Natural Capital Fund, backed by the Global Environment Facility and with expected support from others, to drive investments that protect and restore nature as a foundation for food security, said the ADB President Masato Kanda during the 58th Annual Meeting in Milan, Italy, Trend reports.

“This food systems initiative is not only a response to immediate needs. It is ADB’s long-term investment in a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future. Together with our partners, we are building food systems that feed people, sustain livelihoods, and protect our planet,” he said.

Kanda also shared some reflections on the current situation facing Asia and the Pacific.

“The regional economy is coming from a position of strength, but there is a lot of uncertainty ahead. This means we cannot be complacent. In these challenging times, ADB remains a steadfast partner. As President, I am committed to supporting our members in building resilience against economic shocks, fostering sustainable growth, creating jobs, and improving lives of the poor and most vulnerable.

In the midst of these challenges, reforms must continue to ensure long-term growth and stability. Countries must pursue two key strategies. First is to implement sound economic policies to safeguard stability and sustain investment flows. Second is to enhance regional connectivity to strengthen the region’s collective resilience,” he added.