Winners of Baku Marathon 2025 announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The winners of the Baku Marathon 2025, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, have been announced, Trend reports.

Ataç Sezgin of Turkey took first place in the men’s race, held under the slogan "Conquer the Wind!", Ukraine’s Vitaliy Shafar finished second, while the bronze went to another Turkish runner, Murat Emekdar.

In the women’s race, Ukraine’s Nataliya Semenovych crossed the finish line first. Anna Yusupova of Azerbaijan came in second, followed by Japan’s Eriko Soma in third.

The top finishers will receive cash prizes and medals.

This year’s marathon saw a record turnout, with around 28,000 participants registered.