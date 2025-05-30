bp shines light on environmental impact of social programs in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. As many as 75 percent of bp's implemented social projects are related to environmental protection, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, Vice President for the Caspian region, Communications and External Affairs, said at the opening ceremony of the National Program project within the 4SI Academy, Trend reports.

"Our operations in Azerbaijan span a period of more than 30 years, and during this time bp has acted as the operator for the development of two of the country's most important and strategically significant oil and gas fields," he mentioned.

Aslanbayli noted that the company is always aware of the responsibility of this trust.

"We strive to participate not only in the oil and gas sector, but also in the social life of society by implementing various projects. We have been operating in Azerbaijan for more than 30 years and planning to continue our activities here for at least another 25 years, we attach great importance to participating in the life of society.

During our activity, about 75 percent of the social projects we have implemented were related to environmental protection. At the same time, we have projects aimed at supporting medium-sized businesses, as well as promoting our rich national, cultural and historical values.

However, the main unifying element of all these initiatives are projects in the field of education, covering various areas - from preschool and general education to inclusive, vocational and higher education," he added.

