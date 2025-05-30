Kazakhstan unveils its vision for high-speed electric trains set to grace tracks in 2025

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan will launch two new electric trains: a 567-seat high-speed train between Karaganda and Astana in July 2025 and a 360-seat Astana-Borovoe train in September. The Ministry of Transport will buy 226 new passenger cars this year and upgrade over 200 each year until 2029 to modernize the fleet.

