Musical endeavor in Norway pays homage to rich legacy of Azerbaijani composer (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ A captivating musical video project celebrating the 140th anniversary of the illustrious Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, the pioneer of the first opera in the East, was unveiled in Norway on May 28, Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The project was brought to life by Azerbaijani musicians residing in Norway — pianist and composer Tural Raphael and pianist Aida Ramazanova. The video showcases a unique two-piano rendition of a chosen segment from Hajibeyli’s musical comedy Arshin Mal Alan, skillfully arranged and transcribed by Tural Raphael.

The idea for the project belongs to Fariz Nadir Rzayev, coordinator for Norway of the Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis. The filming was supported by his company "FNR Art," operating in Norway, and the visual production was carried out by professional Azerbaijani cinematographer Orkhan Bari, who was invited from Germany.

Speaking about the initiative, Fariz Nadir Rzayev emphasized that releasing the video on Independence Day was a deliberate choice, highlighting the significant role of Hajibeyli’s works — especially Arshin Mal Alan — in promoting Azerbaijan’s rich musical heritage.

“This project is not only a tribute to the legacy of the great composer but also serves to introduce Azerbaijan’s vibrant music culture to European audiences,” Rzayev said.

Notably, Tural Raphael has represented Azerbaijani music at prestigious events such as the Kongsberg Jazz Festival and Musikkfest Oslo, and has performed in countries including France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. Aida Ramazanova, a graduate of the Grieg Academy and a laureate of international competitions, actively participates in classical music projects.

This initiative serves as a beacon, illuminating the path toward the global acknowledgment and safeguarding of Azerbaijan’s rich cultural legacy.

