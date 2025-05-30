Azerbaijan rolls out AI in energy sector through groundbreaking pilot

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. We are working on a new pilot project in Azerbaijan to reduce energy consumption by applying artificial intelligence, the Executive Director of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Analysis and Coordination Center Fariz Jafarov said, Trend reports.

"One of the main directions of our cooperation with the World Economic Forum is related to Artificial Intelligence.

Currently, we are working on a pilot project for the application of artificial intelligence in the energy sector. The main goal of the project is to reduce energy consumption through the use of artificial intelligence. We have local partners for this. We are collaborating with several companies as well as supermarket chains to bring this positive global experience to Azerbaijan and to share the positive outcomes of this experience with the international community at the Davos Forum next January," he noted.

According to him, an Artificial Intelligence Governance Alliance is operating under the World Economic Forum.

"This alliance includes representatives from the world's most famous companies. We are members of this group and participate in the discussions, sharing our experiences. Additionally, at the Ministry of Economy, under the coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Center, a project is underway to implement artificial intelligence in the Call Center. This project involves analyzing citizens' incoming calls, identifying the nature of their questions, preparing corresponding answers, and assessing our staff’s performance, communication, and training needs through artificial intelligence. There is also a parallel chatbot development project. In the coming years, we plan to enable citizens to receive quick responses to their questions via chatbot. Meanwhile, infrastructure work is ongoing as well.

The Ministry of Economy has already acquired the country's first supercomputer. This supercomputer is crucial because processing, analyzing, and working with large volumes of data requires a strong technological base. Such a base has now been established. Yesterday, we held a meeting with government agencies, private organizations, and civil society representatives to discuss how they can use this platform and what artificial intelligence capabilities can be created within the framework of public-private partnership in Azerbaijan. We have received many proposals and will be making announcements in this direction in the coming days," Jafarov added.

