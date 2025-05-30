Azerbaijan ranks its top private non-oil exporters for 4M2025
Azerbaijan has released the ranking of top private non-oil exporters for January–April 2025. MKT Production-Commercial LLC led the list with $39.4 million in export revenue. It was followed by AIMKL’s Azerbaijan office with $28 million and United Alliance Group Ltd.’s branch with $17.2 million.
