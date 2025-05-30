PwC Azerbaijan shares expertise in tax strategy and wealth advisory at exclusive event by Henley & Partners and Pasha Private Banking (PHOTO)

PwC Azerbaijan demonstrated its deep expertise in tax strategy and private wealth planning at a high-level seminar hosted by Henley & Partners Turkey in collaboration with Pasha Private Banking. The event, held on 22 May 2025 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baku, convened leading advisors and high-net-worth individuals to discuss modern approaches to wealth preservation and tax planning.

Representing PwC, Ms. Gunel Sadiyeva, Tax Director and Leader of the Tax, Legal, and People Practice at PwC Azerbaijan, contributed expert insights during the wealth advisory panel discussion.

Key Topics Addressed

Ms. Sadiyeva focused on core questions faced by private investors and business owners, including:

The distinction between ownership-level concerns (such as succession planning and wealth structuring) and operational issues within business management.

Strategies for balancing growth aspirations with long-term wealth preservation, especially in a fast-evolving regulatory environment.

Most common collective investment vehicles suitable for investment in real estate and other legal instruments that are widely used for effective wealth preservation.

Critical considerations in setting up a family office, including jurisdiction, governance, and alignment with business and personal wealth objectives.

Role of data in wealth management.

A Global Network of Solutions

As part of PwC’s international network, PwC Azerbaijan offers clients access to a wide array of specialized tools, legal structuring expertise, and wealth advisory resources. Whether navigating local regulations or international structuring, PwC supports clients with a future-ready, globally informed perspective.

“Our goal is to create a symbiotic relationship between business growth and personal wealth preservation, leveraging PwC's global expertise in both private business and wealth management. We help align business strategy with personal wealth goals and optimize corporate and personal asset structures to separate business risks from personal wealth,” said Ms. Sadiyeva.

Supporting Clients Through Every Stage

PwC Azerbaijan continues to serve as a trusted advisor to entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, and high-net-worth individuals—helping them anticipate risks, structure their assets wisely, and unlock opportunities for long-term success.

Info about PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We’re a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 370,000 people in 149 countries. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help build, accelerate, and sustain momentum. Over 150 professionals working in PwC Azerbaijan share their thinking, values, experience, and solutions to develop fresh perspectives and practical advice for our clients.