Azerbaijani banks boost lending transport sector in past month

Banks in Azerbaijan are opening the floodgates on lending to the transport sector, with total loans soaring to nearly 1.9 billion manats — a jump of over 20 percent from last year. All in all, the credit to the real sector has ballooned to about 30 billion manats, showcasing a steady hand in economic support.

