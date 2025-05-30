Azerbaijani banks boost lending transport sector in past month
Banks in Azerbaijan are opening the floodgates on lending to the transport sector, with total loans soaring to nearly 1.9 billion manats — a jump of over 20 percent from last year. All in all, the credit to the real sector has ballooned to about 30 billion manats, showcasing a steady hand in economic support.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy