Italian journalist commends Azerbaijani press for its resilience and democratic role

NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ The Azerbaijani press has endured a difficult yet honorable journey, said Carlo Marino, a representative of the European News Agency from Italy, in a congratulatory message to participants of Mediafest 2025 held in Nakhchivan, Trend reports.

“I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all my colleagues and to the people of Azerbaijan on the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijani press. This remarkable milestone demonstrates that not only the national press but also the people’s freedom of thought and expression are rooted in rich traditions,” Marino stated.

He drove home the crucial part the Azerbaijani press plays in molding public sentiment, enlightening the masses, and bolstering the foundations of statehood.

“The Azerbaijani press has overcome challenges with dignity. It continues to respond to the demands of the time, successfully adapts to the evolving information environment, and remains committed to its professional values — making a meaningful contribution to accurate public awareness even today,” Marino added.

