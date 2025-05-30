Tajikistan pushes for regional ice lab in face of glacier crisis

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 30. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has proposed establishing a regional laboratory for glacier research in the country during the first High-Level International Conference on Glacier Preservation, currently taking place in Dushanbe, Trend reports via the president’s administration.

Highlighting Tajikistan’s unique geographic role, Rahmon noted that over 60 percent of the region’s glaciers are located in the country. In this regard, he suggested launching a comprehensive expedition to study Tajikistan’s glaciers in partnership with development partners and research institutions.

According to the president, the conference marks an important step toward implementing the United Nations resolution declaring 2025 as the International Year of Glacier Preservation. He described the event as a valuable platform for exchanging views on glacier protection and the sustainable use of water resources.

Rahmon pointed out that 2023 witnessed the largest recorded annual decline in glacier volume, resulting in the loss of 600 gigatons of freshwater and contributing to a rise in global sea levels.

Climate change, he said, has already led to the disappearance of around one-third of the world’s mountain glaciers, affecting not only ecosystems but also various aspects of human life.

"To date, 1,300 of Tajikistan’s 14,000 glaciers—which account for around 60 percent of the region’s water resources—have completely melted, and the rapid retreat of our glaciers continues," Rahmon stated.