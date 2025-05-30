President of Tajikistan set to join Central Asia–Italy Summit in Kazakhstan

Photo: Press service of the President of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 30. The President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, has departed for Kazakhstan's Astana, to participate in the inaugural Central Asia–Italy Summit, Trend reports citing the administration of the President.

The forum will bring together leaders from Central Asian countries alongside Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This visit marks an important step forward in deepening diplomatic and economic relations between Italy and Central Asia.

The summit agenda will focus on advancing multilateral cooperation in key areas including the green economy, investments, innovation, science, and education.

Meanwhile, Astana is hosting another major event — the “Astana-2025” forum, which gathers international leaders and experts to discuss global trends in politics, economics, security, sustainable development, energy, and climate change.