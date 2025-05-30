Kazakhstan posts strong trade gains with Turkic States in 2024

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and OTS Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev discussed deepening economic ties among Turkic States, emphasizing expanded trade and mutual supply. Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with OTS members reached $11.4 billion in 2024, with efforts underway to unlock greater potential through a new trade-focused initiative.

