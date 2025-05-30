Kazakhstan reveals currency breakdown of outbound transfers in Apr. 2025

The National Bank of Kazakhstan has released fresh statistics detailing the currency composition of outbound money transfers from Kazakhstan for April 2025. The data reveals that the majority of transactions were conducted in Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) and US dollars (USD), continuing a stable trend in the remittance market.

